Ohio State's Ryan Day Gets Honest On Will Howard's Interception vs Marshall
What was an otherwise brilliant day for Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard against the Marshall Thundering Herd was slightly marred by an interception late in the first quarter.
Howard underthrew Jeremiah Smith on a deep ball, giving Marshall possession in what was a rather ugly opening frame for Ohio State.
However, the Buckeyes bounced back with a 49-14 win, and after the game, head coach Ryan Day didn't seem to mind Howard's turnover.
“We wanted to play fast today,” Day said, via Stephen Means of Cleveland.com. “We felt like that was the right approach and we did. When you do that and you’re creating explosive plays but then turn the ball over quickly, too, things like that can happen. That’s the risk."
Overall, Howard went 16-for-20 with 275 yards and a couple of touchdowns through the air. He also punched in a rushing score.
Howard himself wasn't sweating the pick.
“Sometimes things happen,” Howard said. “Looking at the boundary was clouded, so I couldn’t throw the boundary. We were max protection, so I had three routes. It was either that or my vertical wrap and my vertical wrap was covered. That was really the only option I had.”
On the season overall, Howard has thrown for 795 yards, six touchdowns and one interception while completing 68.9 percent of his passes. He has added a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Ohio State improved to 3-0 with its win over Marshall and will begin Big Ten conference play next weekend when it heads on the road to battle the Michigan State Spartans.