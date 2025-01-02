Ohio State Buckeyes HC Ryan Day Is Definitely Not Getting Fired
Following the Ohio State Buckeyes' regular season ending loss to the Michigan Wolverines, there were a lot of fans calling for head coach Ryan Day's job.
That cloud hung over Ohio State until they dominated the Tennessee Volunteers in the College Football Playoff. Now, after the Buckeyes were able to dominate the Oregon Ducks by a final score of 41-21 in the Rose Bowl, all of that anger is completely gone.
Ohio State is now a clear-cut national championship favorite heading into their Cotton Bowl matchup against the Texas Longhorns. They have a lot of work to do, but beating Oregon was a massive test and they passed with flying colors.
After the way that the Buckeyes played under Day's leadership against the Ducks, it has become very clear that Ohio State will not be firing Day.
Even after the win over Tennessee, there were still some who thought the Buckeyes could reconsider their stance on Day with a loss to Oregon. Those conversations can end now.
Day will be back on the sideline in 2025 without question.
In each of the last two College Football Playoff games, Ohio State came in 100 percent prepared. Day did his job perfectly and the results of his hard work were clear. He is one of the elite head coaches in college football.
Add onto the success that the team has had against the Volunteers and Ducks the fact that Day is one of the best recruiters in the business and his future with the school becomes even more clear.
Over the past week, the Buckeyes found a lot of success in the transfer portal. He is well on his way to building another top championship contender in 2025.
It's time for the angry fans to come back and apologize to both Day and the team. The frustration after losing to Michigan was understandable, but the team has earned its respect back.
Behind a nearly perfect coaching job from Day to the players executing at an elite level, Ohio State is in a great place.
Hopefully, the win over Oregon can end any negative feelings that were left over. This is a time to be celebrating for Buckeyes fans. Ohio State has a special team that could very well win it all.
Next up for the Buckeyes will be a January 10 matchup against Texas. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST.