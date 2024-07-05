Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Listed As A Coach on the Hot Seat
The Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to be top-notch National Championship contenders this season. Anything short of a championship would be a disappointment in 2024.
Ryan Day has built one of the most talented teams that Ohio State has had in recent history. Now, he's facing immense pressure to succeed with that talented roster.
Even though Day has gone 56-8 since becoming the Buckeyes' head coach, Day has been placed as a coach potentially on the hot seat entering the upcoming season.
College Football Report on X has placed the Ohio State job in the "hot seat" tier of their preseason rankings.
Usually, when a head coach is placed on the "hot seat," they're in danger of losing their jobs. It doesn't seem like Day should be anywhere close to that level.
He has the Buckeyes on an insane path from a talent perspective. Ohio State already looks to be in contention to land the No. 1 recruiting classes in both 2025 and possibly 2026 as well.
While it's understandable that the Buckeyes are expected to win this season, not winning a National Championship would not be a firable offense. Day has done and is doing too much good for the program to part ways with him.
Now, if Ohio State comes out and doesn't even make the College Football Playoff, it could be more understandable to hear rumblings about job security.
No matter what this season, unless the Buckeyes lose and lose big, Day should not be on the chopping block.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening with Ohio State this season. Day and the coaching staff are under major pressure, but they have the talent to overcome that pressure. No one should be expecting Day to go anywhere anytime soon.