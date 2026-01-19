How Ohio State Buckeyes improved its offense through the transfer portal

After a lackluster ending to the season for Ohio State's offense, it was clear that changes needed to be made.

Plenty of pieces within the offense were relatively young, but if the Buckeyes' loss in the Cotton Bowl showed anything, it was that they need to find better ways of moving the ball down the field, especially in the trenches.

Here is what to expect from the transfer newcomers heading into the spring:

Quarterback: Justyn Martin (Maryland)

No, Julian Sayin isn't getting replaced.

With the departure of Lincoln Kienholz, however, the Buckeyes needed depth at quarterback, landing three-star transfer Justyn Martin from Maryland.

With Sayin and Tavien St. Clair likely the top two on the depth chart, Martin looks to be the insurance policy if both signal-callers go down. He has a strong arm and is a luxury to have as the third quarterback option.

Running Back: Ja'Kobi Jackson (Florida)

Despite rumors of adding a high-profile running back after losing both James Peoples and Sam Dixon in the transfer portal, the Buckeyes scooped up Jackson, who has sat as the third-string running back for the Gators for two straight seasons.

Bo Jackson took the reins early in the season and never looked back, running for 1,090 yards and averaging 6.1 yards per attempt. He also was able to find pay dirt seven times, a shockingly high number given that, with power back C.J. Donaldson, most of the goal-line work was commanded.

Ja’Kobi Jackson figures to slot in behind Isaiah West for running back duties and will work his way into most games next season.

Wide Receiver: Kyle Parker (LSU), Devin McCuin (UTSA)

Quincy Porter wanted to be the No. 1 receiver, Mylan Graham wanted more money, and Brian Hartline’s departure to become the head coach at USF certainly did not help the cause.

Add in Carnell Tate declaring for the NFL draft, along with most of the wide receiver depth transferring out, and what turned into a super strength for the Buckeyes became more of a question.

Fortunately for the Buckeyes, 2026 should not be much of an issue at wide receiver, since they will have two starters back in Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss.

In addition to quality starters returning, five-star Chris Henry should also slot in and carve out a solid role within the offense.

In addition to Henry, the Buckeyes were able to add two solid depth pieces in the portal.

Kyle Parker, in his redshirt sophomore season at LSU, had 31 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns. Considering the turmoil within LSU’s offense and its struggles to move the ball in some games, his production is a welcome sign for Ohio State.

Devin McCuin, on the other hand, has nearly 1,700 yards in his career at UTSA, along with 16 touchdowns. The speedy wideout should see a healthy amount of snaps for downfield action, along with the possibility of filling a returner role.

Tight End: Hunter Welcing (Northwestern), Mason Williams (Ohio)

With Max Klare declaring for the 2026 NFL draft, Ohio State had to not only replace its starting production, but also an underrated and effective second-string tight end in Will Kacmarek.

Hunter Welcing, a four-star late-bloomer transfer from Northwestern, is penciled in at the starting tight end spot. His versatility as a pass catcher and blocker fits perfectly with the Buckeyes’ tight end-heavy, motion-based approach.

Ohio State also tapped back into its Ohio Bobcats tight end pipeline, adding Mason Williams to the mix, potentially backing up Welcing. Especially with the departure of Jelani Thurman, there are plenty of snaps to go around at the position.

Offensive Line: N/A

With five offensive linemen transferring out, headlined by now-Kentucky Wildcat Tegra Tshabola, the depth got pillaged by the transfer portal.

Granted, it's only January, and plenty can change, but it looks like this is the lineup that Ryan Day and company are comfortable with rolling out to start the year:

Tackle: Austin Siereveld

Guards: Luke Montgomery, Phillip Daniels

Center: Carson Hinzman

Wild Cards: Josh Padilla, Ian Moore

The question of what to do at the other tackle spot will likely be decided throughout practice leading up to the season, but one message is clear: Ohio State believes in developing what they have on the offensive line.

There's always the chance that Phillip Daniels stays at right tackle, but given his issues down the stretch against speedy edge rushers, especially against Miami in the Cotton Bowl, he could potentially move inside to guard.