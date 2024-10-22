Ohio State's Ryan Day Provides Notable Update On Injured Star
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins underwent surgery on his hand last week, although the issue was not considered to be serious.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day confirmed as much on Tuesday, providing a rather positive update on Judkins.
While speaking to reporters, Day said that Judkins is "good" and that he is feeling better than he was prior to the Oregon Ducks game, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.
Judkins was not expected to miss any time when he had the procedure, so he seems on track to play against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Saturday.
It also helped that the Buckeyes had a bye this past week.
Judkins struggled during Ohio State's loss to Oregon, carrying the ball 11 times for 23 yards. While he did score a touchdown, he also had a costly fumble.
On the season overall, however, the Ole Miss transfer has been brilliant, having totaled 491 yards and six scores while averaging 6.9 yards per carry.
Judkins spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Mississippi, leading the SEC in rushing touchdowns both seasons. He also paced the conference with 1,567 yards during his freshman campaign and followed that up by racking up 1,158 yards last year.
The Buckeyes fell to 5-1 with their defeat at the hands of the Ducks and are in somewhat of a difficult spot moving forward given the difficulty of their schedule.
There is no question that Ohio State will need Judkins 100 percent health in order to maximize its potential the rest of the way.