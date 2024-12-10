Ohio State HC Opens Up About Rebounding from Michigan Loss
The Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day will have a chance to redeem themselves on December 21 when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers in their first game of the College Football Playoff.
It will be their first game since their devastating loss at home to the Michigan Wolverines in their last game of the regular season. That loss cost them a chance to go to the Big Ten Championship game.
For the fourth straight time, Ohio State came up short against their arch rivals. Fans immediately lost it following the loss and began calling for Day's job. Now, he has a chance to save his image with a playoff run.
Keeping that in mind, bouncing back from such a brutal and emotional loss will not be easy.
On Sunday afernoon, Day met with the media to discuss the upcoming playoff run for the Buckeyes. He opened up a bit about how to bounce back from the loss to Michigan.
""I think last week, it was a mixed bag of identifying the things that didn't go well, working through that. You don't just move on after a day or two. We know that. But now that we have a target. We said, listen, you know, we're gonna flush that out. We got back on the field. We got into the weekend and said, like, okay. We gotta learn from it. We gotta fix with the problems. But it's not gonna do us any good looking back on that. We gotta learn from it, move on. The guys have a good look in their eye. We up we were up there at noon watching the selection show. There was a great energy up there. They wanna play. They wanna get back on the field and get a win."
Day and company certainly have the right mindset. They have to flush that loss down the toilet and forget about it. Their ultimate goal of winning a national championship is still right in front of them.
From a pure talent perspective, Ohio State has a strong chance to win. Since the beginning of the year, the roster has been arguably the most talented in college football.
Now, it's simply time for them to play like it.
Beating a strong Tennessee team will be no easy task, but it gives them an opportunity. The kind of momentum that they could get from that win could carry them forward.
Hopefully, the Buckeyes are ready for redemption. They need to come out strong from the first snap of the game and prove that they're still national championship contenders.