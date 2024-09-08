Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Provides Bold Take About Will Howard
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes domianted the Western Michigan Broncos by a final score of 56-0 this evening in Week 2 college football action.
It was a game that they were expected to dominate. However, they weren't necessarily expected to record their first shutout since the 2019 season.
Following the game, Day spoke out about his new starting quarterback, Will Howard, in the post-game press conference. He provided a bold take about his quarterback just two games into the season.
"There's gonna be things that we see ... there's a couple things in there. ... But Will's got good demeanor. You can see the effect he can have in the pass game, you can see the effect he can have with his feet. ... A big part of run-after-catch is timing and location of throws and accuracy."
During the win over Western Michigan, Howard put together strong numbers once again. He ended up completing 18 of his 26 pass attempts for 292 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. Howard also scored a touchdown on the ground.
Those numbers helped lead Ohio State to the big-time win.
Not only did Howard play well at the quarterback position tonight, but Devin Brown and Julian Sayin got into the game as well.
Brown completed all five of his passes for 57 yards. Sayin completed both of his passes for 61 yards and his first career touchdown pass.
As a whole, the quarterback trio completed 25 of 33 pass attempts for 410 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. That's about as efficient as it can get.
It will be interesting to see how Howard performs when the Buckeyes hit the tougher section of their schedule. Can he play at a high level against the elite teams in the nation?
That remains to be seen, but Ohio State should be very excited and please with what they've seen from him throughout the first two weeks of the year.