Ohio State Buckeyes Accomplish Something Not Done Since 2019
The Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business tonight in dominant fashion with a 56-0 win over the Western Michigan Broncos. They started fast and never looked back.
Offensively, the team put together a huge performance.
Jeremiah Smith was a superstar once again for Ohio State, catching five passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Will Howard had a second straight strong game, completing 18 of his 26 pass attempts for 292 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions.
Fans even got to see Julian Sayin play for the first time. He completed both of his passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, the team shut down everything Western Michigan tried to do. As can be seen from the final score, they didn't allow a single point and dominated the Broncos' offense from start to finish.
Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors took to X to share that the shutout win was the first for the Buckeyes since their 2019 game against the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Ryan Day has to be pleased with that performance. The defense looked elite and showed zero weaknesses.
Looking ahead at the tough part of the schedule, Ohio State will be needing their defense to play at this level. They'll be facing some elite offensive units and will need to be able to shut down drives and force turnovers.
Granted, this was a game that the Buckeyes were expected to dominate like this. Anything less than a blowout win would have a been a massive disappointment. However, a shutout is taking that dominance to another level.
Next up for Ohio State will be a Week 3 matchup against Marshall. They'll look to round out their easy three-game stretch to start the season with another dominant game before hitting the road to face off against the Michigan State Spartans.