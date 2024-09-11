Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Reveals Bold Take On Jeremiah Smith
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has met expectations and then some over the first couple of weeks of his college football career, and head coach Ryan Day has taken notice.
While speaking to reporters about Smith this week, Day heaped praise upon Smith and revealed what the freshman's mindset is like at the moment.
“Although he’s young, I think he’s wise beyond his years, the way that he approaches the game, and so we’ll keep a close eye on it,” Day said, via Andy Backstrom of On3. “But right now, he’s staying very hungry.”
Smith was considered arguably the greatest wide receiver prospect in Ohio State history heading into 2024. Some even felt he might be the best receiver prospect to ever step on the gridiron, period.
The 19-year-old phenom still has an awful lot to prove, but he has certainly gotten off to a great start.
After dropping his first target from Will Howard due to what could probably be chalked up to some early jitters in the Buckeyes' season-opening win over the Akron Zips, he went on to catch nine passes for 92 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Then, this past Saturday in a victory over the Western Michigan Broncos, Smith hauled in five receptions for 119 yards, which included a 70-yard touchdown that showcased Smith's incredible athleticism.
Ohio State boasts a lethal receiving trio that includes Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate, and Smith may very well be the most deadly of the bunch.
We'll see if Smith continues his torrid pace when the Buckeyes host the Marshall Thundering Herd on Sept. 21.