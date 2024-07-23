Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Reveals Key Fact About 2025 Recruiting Class
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has had amazing success on the recruiting trail. He has turned the program into a yearly National Championship contender and that doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.
Next season, the Buckeyes will have yet another loaded recruiting class coming in.
Right now, On3 has ranked Ohio State's 2025 class as the second-best class in the nation. They trail only the Alabama Crimson Tide.
With that in mind, Day spoke out at the Big Ten media day and shared a major fact about the 2025 class.
“I think the thing that fires me up is the fact that none of these guys lead with NIL. I mean, they’re not looking for that first. They want to be Ohio State Buckeyes. They’ve embraced the tradition and know how important it is to be a Buckeye, and they want to win a national championship when they’re here.”
That is amazing news for all Buckeyes' fans. Players are committing to play football at Ohio State mainly to join an elite team. With NIL becoming a bigger reason for commitments, the Buckeyes are finding players who are committing for the right reasons.
At the top of the 2025 class, Ohio State is thrilled to bring in names like Devin Sanchez, Tavien St. Clair, Na'eem Offord, and Riley Pettijohn. Those are just a few of the elite players that have committed to the Buckeyes.
Day and company are facing a 2024 season that comes with massive expectations and pressure. On paper, they have one of the most talented rosters in college football and should be a National Championship favorite.
If they fail to live up to the hype, Day's seat will get hot. That seems wild to say, but it's a fact that has been swirling around in the media.
Expect to see Ohio State have a very strong 2024 season. They are continuing to win big on the recruiting trail and players are coming to the Buckeyes to win. Hopefully, the infusion of talent leads to a championship this season and more in years to come.