Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Reveals Mindset For Remainder Of Season
With just half a season left to go, the College Football Playoff conversations are beginning to ramp up for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Unlikely years prior, the one-loss Buckeyes are still in a prime spot to make the 12-team playoffs.
Head coach Ryan Day told reporters on Wednesday that his team has been focusing on the remainder of the season, rather than mulling on the loss to the Oregon Ducks in Week 7.
“I think that mindset really started last Wednesday and because we had a bi-week. We spent a few more days chewing on and identifying some of the things we need to get addressed and fixed. Once we got into practice on Wednesday it was time to move on."- Ryan Day
Day would go on and discuss how the team is only concerned about what lies ahead and not the rest of the college football landscape.
"This is about us, it’s not about all the people across the country. We’re in control of our future and that’s it. Wherever everybody else is at the end of the season that’s up to them. That kind of energy re-motivates our guys to get back out there and redirect their energy forward and not backwards after Oregon.”- Ryan Day
Despite suffering a loss this season, the Buckeyes are still in a position to receive a spot in the newly-expanded College Football Playoffs. Out of the top ten teams in the AP Top 25 Polling, only four still hold a perfect record (Oregon, Penn State, Miami, and Iowa State). The Buckeyes also have chance to take down No. 3 Penn State in Week 10.