Ohio State Buckeyes HC Reveals Opinion of Notre Dame Coach
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set for a national championship showdown against Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday night.
Both teams have earned their way to this point behind excellent coaching, great players, and hard work. Unfortunately, only one of the two teams can end their season with a win and a national title.
With these two coaches leading the way, the game should be very entertaining. Each team will have an elite game plan laid out for their players to execute. Whoever executes their game plan the best will likely end up winning.
Many are favoring Ohio State to win it all. Notre Dame is a talented football team, but the Buckeyes have been viewed as the most talented roster in football since the beginning of the season.
Over their last three playoff games, Ohio State has been showing off their talent.
Ahead of tomorrow night's national championship matchup, Day spoke out with his bold opinion about Freeman. He clearly has a lot of respect for the Fighting Irish head coach.
"Everybody at Ohio State respects Marcus and the fact that he went to Ohio State and had a great career there and certainly have a lot of respect for what he's done in his coaching career and what he's doing," Day said. "He's a tremendous coach and does and unbelievable job."
Of course, Freeman also spoke out about Day and the respect was clear in his statement as well.
"I know Coach Day and a lot of coaches on their staff that do things the right way," Freeman said. "You can aspire to win national championships, but you also want to develop the young men that come through your program, and I think both of our programs do a great job of that."
For those who don't know, Freeman was a linebacker during his time with the Buckeyes. He racked up a total of 264 tackles, 6.0 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and nine defended passes during his three years at Ohio State.
All of that being said, the stage has been set for both of these teams to compete for a championship. It will be interesting to see what ends up happening.
Hopefully, the Buckeyes are ready to come out strong and take an early lead. They need to put their foot down immediately on the opening kickoff.