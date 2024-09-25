Ohio State Coach Speaks Out About Key Underrated Player
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a lot of top-level talent this season. Quite a few players are being nationally recognized week in and week out.
However, there are also quite a few major key players who are not being talked about enough. One of those players is No. 3 wideout Carnell Tate.
With that in mind, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day recently took some time to speak specifically about Tate. He has loved what he has seen from the Buckeyes' wideout so far this year.
On Tuesday, Day spoke out about the talented wide receiver.
"His accountability is tremendous. His blocking, his routes. He's carving out his own legacy here. He's extremely talented running routes and catching balls, you can see all that, but he's becoming a complete football player."
Tate has been a very important part of the offense. When opposing defenses try to shut down Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith, he has been able to make plays.
So far in three games this season, Tate has caught 11 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown. His numbers may not receive a ton of hype, but they are integral to what the Buckeyes are trying to accomplish.
It will be interesting to see what Tate's future has in store. The sophomore wide receiver hasn't received any NFL talk, but there is no question that he has the talent to make that kind of name for himself.
As has very clearly been the case, the 2024 season is championship or bust for Ohio State. Anything short of winning it all would be a massive disappointment.
Hopefully, they are able to live up to the hype and make the kind of run that they're capable of making. Tate is going to be a huge part of that goal and it's good to see Day come out and put a spotlight on him.