Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Speaks Out About Chip Kelly's Debut
The Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business in their season opener against the Akron Zips. After a slow start to the game, the Buckeyes ended up dominating and winning by a final score of 52-6.
Fans kept a very close eye on the offensive side of the football. With so many new faces, as well as a new offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly, no one knew quite what to expect.
Thankfully, things looked very strong on the offensive side of the football.
Will Howard completed 17 of his 28 pass attempts for 228 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. TreVeyon Henderson racked up 65 yards on eight carries, while Quinshon Judkins had 55 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts.
At the wide receiver position, star freshman wideout Jeremiah Smith lived up to the hype with six catches for 92 yards and two scores. Carnell Tate came through with a strong performance, racking up 58 yards and a touchdown on four receptions. Emeka Egbuka had four catches for 51 yards.
Everything looked exactly as it should have to begin the year.
Head coach Ryan Day spoke out about Kelly's debut as the team's offensive coordinator. He was pleased with what he saw.
“I thought Chip did a nice job, continually pushing the run. You could see that start to take its effect in the second half. I thought Chip called a good game. I really do. He knows what he wants to get done with this team. He wants to establish this run and that means maybe that's not scoring 70 or whatever, but we need to establish the run late in the season.”
Clearly, there is still work to be done offensively. Ohio State will not be able to start that slow against the better teams they face.
However, it was Week 1 and a slow start is usually expected. A live game is much different than practice at the end of the day.
All of that being said, there are a lot of reasons for optimism. The offense looks to have huge potential and Kelly's system came on strong later in the game. Day was pleased and Buckeyes fans should be as well.
Up next will be a matchup at home once again against Western Michigan. The Broncos are fresh off of giving the Wisconsin Badgers a run for their money and should give Ohio State more competition.