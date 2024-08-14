Ohio State Buckeyes DB Sends Bold Warning About Team's Defense
The Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to have an elite defense this season. Ryan Day has done a great job of adding defensive talent over the last few years, with defensive back Jordan Hancock being one of those players.
Hancock has huge goals heading into the 2024 college football season. He also has a very high view of his team's defense as a whole.
Personally, Hancock has a lofty goal of recording at least five interceptions this year.
“The goal is to get... at least five interceptions. I need five.”
The standout defensive back also sent out a bold warning to the rest of college football about his team's defense. He expects a lot of big plays to be made by the unit.
“We’re going to make some big-time plays this year. We didn’t have too many last year. We need some more turnovers. That’s really the point of emphasis – whether that’s getting punch-outs on the ball or making interceptions.”
Clearly, Hancock is focused on his defense forcing turnovers.
During the 2023 college football season with the Buckeyes, Hancock was a big-time playmaker as a junior. He racked up 38 total tackles to go along with a sack, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and four defended passes.
Those numbers were already impressive, but he's targeting a much bigger season for himself.
Ohio State should have a top-notch offense as well. Assuming Will Howard lives up to the hype, they will put up points in bunches.
If the defense is among the best in the nation as expected, it would create a recipe for a potential National Championship.
It will be interesting to see if Hancock's goals end up becoming a reality. At the very least, he is full of confidence.