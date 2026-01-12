Ohio State Buckeyes snag high-profile safety from Duke in NCAA Transfer Portal

On back-to-back days, the Ohio State Buckeyes have made a splash in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

On Sunday, Jan. 11, the Buckeyes snagged safety Earl Little Jr., an All-ACC selection, from the Florida State Seminoles, before adding another safety into the mix on Monday, Jan. 12, when they announced the addition of Terry Moore from the Duke Blue Devils. Like Little Jr., he's another standout defensive talent that helps bolster the team heading into 2026.

Moore has spent the last four seasons as a Blue Devil, remaining loyal and committed to the team that took a chance on him coming out of high school.

However, there's uncertainty surrounding his future due to an injury he suffered during the 2024 season, and he fell out of the Blue Devils' plans after spending 2025 rehabbing.

BREAKING: Duke transfer safety Terry Moore has Committed to Ohio State, he tells @On3sports



The 6’0 200 S has totaled 116 tackles, 5 INT, 7 PD, and 3.5 sacks in his college career thus far



Moore's college journey

His time with the Blue Devils was unconventional.

Coming out of high school, he was a three-star prospect hailing from North Carolina, beginning his time as a running back. In his freshman season, he rushed for 128 yards on 29 carries while also hauling in four catches for 26 yards. Eventually, the program believed that his talents were a better fit elsewhere, and he ended up being converted to a safety.

Across the 2023 and 2024 campaigns, he made 114 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks and four interceptions. He also tacked on eight pass deflections, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery as one of the ACC's best safeties.

He was widely regarded as one of the best safeties in the league in 2024, garnering praise from Pro Football Focus as the second-highest overall graded safety, among those who played a minimum of 100 snaps, at a mark of 90.1.

Heading into Duke's 2024 bowl game, he was expected to only be able to grow his stock and potentially draw NFL interest. But as fate would have it, an injury would hinder his stock, ruling him out for the entire 2025 season.

Needing to build back up his value and rolodex, he decided to take his talents to Columbus with hopes of filling the void that Caleb Downs is leaving. Moore and Little Jr., who will both have to get acclimated to the program relatively quickly, will form a nice one-two punch for the defense for the upcoming campaign.

Moore is the seventh player the Buckeyes have been able to swing to commit to the program this offseason. Unfortunately, they've lost over 25, though, so work still needs to be done as the Buckeyes hope to avoid taking a major step back next season.

In 2026, head coach Ryan Day will be entering his eighth season at the helm of the program, marking what should potentially be his toughest challenge yet.