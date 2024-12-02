Ohio State Buckeyes' Stance on Ryan Day Revealed
The Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day came into Saturday's game against the Michigan Wolverines as heavy favorites. Many expected them to dominate from start to finish and snap the three-game losing streak that they had to their arch rivals.
Unfortunately, the game that was played was anything but what the expectations were.
Michigan came out and completely shut down Ohio State offensively. That performance led to a 13-10 win for the Wolverines, increasing their winning streak in the rivalry to four straight.
Following the embarrassing loss, the Buckeyes' fan base has been extremely angry. Mostly, they have been calling for Day's job. Very few want to see Ohio State keep him around.
Despite the calls for the Buckeyes to fire Day, it doesn't sound like the school feels the same way.
Ross Bjork, the athletic director for Ohio State, has spoken out publicly and supported his head coach.
“Our full focus right now is on the College Football Playoff and making a strong run,” Bjork said. “We have a ton to play for. We have a great team made up of talented players and great young men. Coach Day does a great job leading our program. He's our coach.”
He continued forward, showering Day with more praise.
“There's a ton of stability across the board within the program,” Bjork said. “We're always in the top five under his leadership. We're right there. We have great fan support, great donor support. Our program is built to last, and coach Day has done that. He has put us in a great spot.”
After hearing those words, it's clear that Day isn't going anywhere. He seems to have the full support of Bjork and the school.
Obviously, this isn't want many fans wanted to hear. Losing four straight times to Michigan is simply unacceptable for the Buckeyes. But, Day has succeeded in other areas and that seems likely to get him through.
All of that being said, fans should begin buckling up for the College Football Playoff. Ohio State is not going to fire Day, at least not right now. That ship has sailed for those who wanted to see a coaching change immediately.