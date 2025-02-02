Ohio State Buckeyes Star Jeremiah Smith Doubles Down on Future
Since the Ohio State Buckeyes won the national championship, there have been quite a few things happen.
Right off the bat, rumors started swirling about Jeremiah Smith receiving major NFL offers and possibly leaving the program. After that, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and offensive line coach Justin Frye have also left for jobs elsewhere.
Losing the coaches was not ideal, but losing Smith would have been catastrophic for Ohio State. Thankfully, it doesn't appear that Smith is going to make the rumors become a reality.
Smith already denied the rumors when they started. Now, he has doubled down about his future with the Buckeyes.
In an Instagram post asking Smith about leaving Ohio State for the Miami Hurricanes, he commented and shut down the rumblings once again.
"I'm good I promise you," Smith commented.
Clearly, he does not have interest in leaving what he has with the Buckeyes. His future could not be any brighter and there are NFL Draft experts who think he could be a No. 1 overall pick when he becomes eligible.
During the 2024 season as a freshman, Smith ended up blowing the expectations out of the water. He caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. Those numbers average out to an impressive 17.3 yards per reception.
Ohio State can breath again. Smith seems very much committed to coming back for another season and continuing the dominance that he started showing in his first year.
As good as he was in 2024, there is much more room for him to improve and develop his game.
Even though other teams did their best to tempt him to leave the Buckeyes, he has declined. Things could change, but for now Ohio State can feel comfortable that it will bring Smith back and have him tearing up opposing defenses once again, this time with Julian Sayin expected to be throwing him the ball.