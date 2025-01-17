Ohio State Buckeyes Star Shares Huge Take on Notre Dame
One of the biggest concerns for the Ohio State Buckeyes heading into the 2024 college football season was their offensive line.
Well, with Ohio State preparing to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the National Championship Game, the offensive line doesn't look like too much of a concern anymore.
A big reason for that has been the play of Josh Fryar, who has been brilliant at right tackle this year.
But now, Fryar and Co. are getting ready for what may be their most difficult challenge of the season, and Fryar is fully aware of what Notre Dame brings to the table.
“With this front at Notre Dame, we just watch them and they play really hard and they play really tough,” Fryar told reporters. “It’s going to be a challenge for us because I think they’re the toughest team in college football.”
The Fighting Irish have certainly been a stout team throughout the campaign, going 14-1 and topping Indiana, Georgia and Penn State in the College Football Playoff to get to this point.
Notre Dame has not lost to a ranked opponent all year, with its lone defeat oddly coming at the hands of Northern Illinois back in Week 2.
But for as much of an obstacle as the Fighting Irish may be, Fryar is confident that the Buckeyes can get the job done, and their Cotton Bowl win over the Texas Longhorns—another vicious defense—is evidence of that.
“I think it just shows that our offensive line is resilient, tough,” Fryar said of the Texas victory. “We look adversity in the eye and we just say, ‘F you, we’re gonna do it.’”
We'll see if Ohio State can close the deal next Monday.