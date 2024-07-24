Ohio State Buckeyes Star Teammate Doesn't Hold Back About Jeremiah Smith
The Ohio State Buckeyes could not be more excited to have freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith on the field for the 2024 season.
Smith was one of the biggest recruits in the 2024 class and is poised to play a massive role right off the bat. He has a legitimate chance to be the next superstar receiver to come out of "Wide Receiver U."
Looking at the list of wide receivers who have recently made the leap to the NFL from Ohio State is impressive. Names like Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, and Garrett Wilson are just a few of those names. Smith truly has that kind of potential.
Ahead of his freshman year, Smith has received huge praise from star teammate Jack Sawyer.
“That kid is just special, man. That’s the only word I can use to describe him. Having been in his shoes, meaning being a five-star recruit and having a lot of hype around him coming in, I was like, ‘Man, I just want to see him practice a couple of times.’ I don’t want him to feel like if he doesn’t play this year or if he doesn’t live up to the hype his freshman year then, you know, but then I saw him for the first time at the first practice. I was like, ‘holy sh-t, this kid’s good.'”
Standing in at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Smith possesses elite speed and athleticism. He couples that with top-notch route-running ability and high football IQ. Smith has the entire package.
With the high National Championship expectations that Ohio State is facing this season, Smith and the offense will need to step up.
Will Howard is expected to be the team's starting quarterback. He has shown flashes of big potential during his college career at Kansas State, but he has never faced the pressure he is facing now.
The talented quarterback will need his weapons to step up around him and take some of that pressure off of his shoulders.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Smith is able to do during the 2024 season. He has superstar potential and fans shoould be excited to see that on the field right away to begin his career with the Buckeyes.