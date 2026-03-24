Four Ohio State Football Standouts From Spring Practices

With the first week of Ohio State football spring training in the books, it’s becoming clear where the position battles are going to be this offseason.

A lot of the attention this spring will be on the defense, with a handful of spots open on offense too. It’s not too late to make a mark, but some players have gotten out to an early lead for a starting role.

Here are four players who have really emerged in the first week of spring practices.

Brandon Inniss, WR

Inniss served as a slot receiver for the Buckeyes last year playing next to star Jeremiah Smith and soon-to-be first round draft pick Carnell Tate. Inniss still caught 36 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns.

During the offseason he was named an Iron Buckeye for his work in the weight room during the winter. Now he’s in line to be the team’s second wide receiver.

Head coach Ryan Day has even described Inniss as “right there” with Smith in terms of leadership this offseason.

It appears Inniss will be primarily in the slot once again, but will still be the team’s second biggest weapon.

Kyle Parker and Devin McCuin will be trying to earn some targets of their own, but Inniss has the clear advantage after the first week of practice.

Kenyatta Jackson Jr., DE

Jackson is one of the few returning members of the defensive line and is poised to have a true breakout campaign this year.

Jackson had 28 tackles and 6.5 sacks, a season that many considered a letdown for some as talented as him. He returned for his senior year, hoping to truly dominate.

So far in spring, Jackson looks as good as advertised. He is poised to become the leader of the entire defense, as he was selected as the first defender to speak with the media. The rest of the defensive line is still up for debate, but it’s clear so far that Jackson is ready for a major season.

Leroy Roker III, S

Before spring began, it was presumed that Jaylen McClain would be competing for playing time at safety alongside transfers Earl Little Jr. and Terry Moore III. It was unexpected that Roker would emerge as a real candidate this year.

The redshirt sophomore took consistent reps with the first-team unit during the first week. He was even leading the team’s pre-practice huddle. It’s a clear sign he’s impressing early on.

Matt Patricia loves to run multi-safety sets, and having four guys on the roster he can trust could be massive for an Ohio State team looking to replace an all-time great in Caleb Downs.

Devin Sanchez, CB

Ohio State’s entire corner room looked solid in the first week of practices. Jermaine Matthews Jr. is the clear corner one, while plenty of young talent looks to fight for a CB2 and nickel role.

Sanchez, a sophomore, was solid in limited time last year. He logged 15 tackles, two passes defended and a forced fumble. Now he’s bigger, stronger and much more technically sound as he becomes a favorite for the other corner spot.

Guys like Cam Calhoun, Dominick Kelly, Jordan Thomas and Jay Timmons all had solid first weeks too, looking to make their own cases. Sanchez has been the most consistent and athletically talented early as he takes advantage.