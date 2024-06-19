Ohio State Buckeyes' Taison Chatman to Miss Season With Torn ACL
Ohio State Buckeyes guard Taison Chatman will miss the upcoming 2024-25 season with a torn ACL, Ohio State basketball spokesman Gary Petit confirmed in a press release Wednesday.
Chatman, a rising sophomore, is one of just a handful of returning rotational players for the Buckeyes. As a freshman, perhaps Chatman could not have expected to see the floor much but regardless provided solid defense to go along with his confidence on the court.
Head coach Jake Diebler expressed his discomfort with the news Wednesday:
"I'm incredibly sad for Taison that he's going to miss the entire year," Diebler said. "After a tough start to his collegiate career, he worked his way back and played a role for us at the end of last season. He continued that development this spring and was working out really well."
Chatman missed most of the 2023-24 preseason bleeding into the season with a meniscus injury. He will now miss all of next season dealing with yet another much larger knee procedure.
Chatman announced his return to the Buckeyes for his sophomore year on April 11.
Chatman's freshman season ended with a loss to Georgia, a game where he played three minutes. However, the opportunity to play in the postseason in college basketball as a freshman cannot go unnoticed.
The Minneapolis native was one of just three freshmen to really see the floor, alongside now-Seton Hall guard Scotty Middleton and returning forward Devin Royal.
The former four-star guard will now have to support the Scarlet and Gray from the sidelines for the upcoming season.
"I was looking forward to watching him take the next step this year," Diebler continued. "But I know he'll work hard and get back to form as soon as he can."