Ohio State Basketball Reveals New Court Design
The Ohio State Buckeyes basketball program has announced a new court design for Value City Arena at Schottenstein Center that will feature a grey floor surrounded in scarlet trim with an interchangeable mid-court logo.
The midcourt logos include a traditional Block O and a script Buckeyes logo. For the first time in 20 years, the keys will be painted scarlet. Meanwhile, the boundary will feature a mosaic pattern comprised of interlocking Block Os.
“The newly redesigned Ohio State basketball court introduces a recognizable visual update that blends modern aesthetics with nods to tradition,” the program says on its interactive webpage exploring the changes. “The unique look will set the tone for a refreshed game day atmosphere at the Schottenstein Center.”
The website allows fans to look back all the way to 1956 at the many court designs the program has used over the years, as well as the success that came with those home courts.
“Once we landed on these concepts, everyone felt it was a good mix of no one’s going to walk into the building and be like, ‘Oh, I didn’t even notice they changed the court,’” Ohio State’s lead graphic designer Joe Gemma said. “If you’ve come to a game every year for the past 10 years you’ll walk into the arena and immediately recognize that something’s different. I think that was an important part of it.”
The men’s and women’s basketball programs will begin play on the new court starting this season. Season tickets are on sale through the website linked above. Both men’s and women’s programs have not finalized a 2025-26 schedule just yet, so who their first opponents will be on the new court design will be revealed at a later date.