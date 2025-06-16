Ohio State-Texas Matchup Receives Major Hype From Former Alabama QB
Had the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns gotten together under normal circumstances, it would have been a marquee game no matter what. It's a huge game. There's no doubt about it.
These aren't normal circumstances, though. First of all, this 2025 matchup is going to happen in Week 1, so the anticipation is going to be through the roof. There's also the fact that this game is a big-time rematch of one of last season's College Football Playoff semifinals.
In that game, No. 8 Ohio State beat No. 5 Texas, 28-14, in the Cotton Bowl. The Buckeyes went on to win the whole CFP.
For these reasons and more, former Alabama quarterback turned college football analyst Greg McElroy believes this Texas-OSU matchup the top nonconference game of this upcoming 2025 season.
“It’s going to be an incredible game," McElroy recently said on his "Always College Football" show (h/t On3). Two new quarterbacks that are [a] very, very highly anticipated debut. Julian Sayin, more than likely for Ohio State and we already know it’s Arch Manning for the Texas Longhorns. Both teams have hopes of winning a national championship. And a big win in Week 1 against one of the best teams in the sport should propel them and give them great momentum to take on the rest of their regular-season opponents. That is, by far, the best game in the nonconference here in the 2025 season.”
There are several exciting games scheduled this season in the nonconference slate. LSU plays Clemson to kick off the season and that game is going to feature a battle between two Heisman-hopefuls in quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) and Cade Klubnik (Clemson).
Michigan barely ever plays good competition early in the season, but the Wolverines will be heading to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in early September. Notre Dame and Texas A&M will be playing a rematch of their kickoff game from last season. The Fighting Irish, of course, lost to Ohio State in the CFP Championship game.
These are all big games, but none carry the gravitas of the defending national champions and their new quarterback taking on potentially the biggest contender to the crown and their new quarterback.
The hype will be real, and McElroy is right. It should be an incredible game.