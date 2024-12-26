Ohio State Buckeyes' Transfer Addition Lands Massive Take
The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed quite the haul in the NCAA transfer portal, but perhaps the most notable addition of them all was offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa.
Onianwa committed to Ohio State earlier this week, and given how much the Buckeyes have struggled to land top offensive line talent over the years, it was definitely a big win for the team.
Ohio State is already earning high marks for landing the former Rice Owls star, who has received a massive take from ESPN anallyst Tom Luginbill.
That's some pretty hefty praise.
Not only does Luginbill feel that Onianwa was the best offensive lineman in the portal, but he actually feels that he should have declared for the NFL Draft.
Onianwa is entering his final year of eligibility, so he will have just one year with the Buckeyes.
But given how much help Ohio State needs in the trenches and considering it will be losing Donovan Jackson to the draft, even one season of Onianwa will be huge.
The Buckeyes have largely been criticized for their inability to bring in top-tier offensive linemen via recruiting, and their struggles in that particular area have certainly been strange.
However, Ohio State has looked considerably better along that front in 2024, and it appears to be righting the ship going forward.
The Buckeyes went 10-2 during the regular season this year and then proceeded to rout the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State is now preparing to face the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.