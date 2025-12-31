Everything you need to know about Ohio State vs. Miami in the Cotton Bowl

Fourteen national championships, nine Heisman Trophy winners and 90 bowl appearances combined. Two prestigious college football programs with plenty of history surround a monumental playoff game.

With a Miami Hurricanes defense that recently dominated a top SEC offense and a motivated Ohio State team that has sat with the sting of losing to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship, the stage could not be set any better for the 90th annual Cotton Bowl.

Here’s what you need to know about the matchup between No. 10 Miami and No. 2 Ohio State.

When is the Cotton Bowl?

7:30 p.m. EST, Dec. 31, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

What’s at Stake

As the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff begin, the win-or-go-home mantra continues. The winner will advance to face either No. 3 Georgia or No. 6 Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Bulldogs and Rebels square off in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. EST.

For Ohio State, it will be its first playoff matchup since the national championship, as the Buckeyes seek to become the second program in the College Football Playoff era to win back-to-back titles, joining Georgia from the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Miami is searching for a deep playoff run after years of near misses. The Hurricanes are aiming to reach the final four for the first time in the playoff era, with the ultimate goal of winning their first national championship since 2001.

Battle of the Defenses

Ultimately, how these two defenses perform will determine the outcome.

The Buckeyes’ defense has been dominant all season, and the numbers support it. Ohio State allows just 213.5 yards per game, first in the country by more than 30 yards, and leads the nation in scoring defense at 8.2 points allowed per game.

Safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Arvell Reese headline the unit, ranking first and second overall, respectively, among 2026 NFL Draft prospects according to Pro Football Focus.

Defensive end Caden Curry has been a steady force at the line of scrimmage, leading the team with 16.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck, who leads the ACC with a 74.5 completion percentage and has accounted for 28 total touchdowns, has been efficient at times but inconsistent elsewhere. His conference-leading 10 interceptions must be curbed if the Hurricanes want a chance to pull off the upset, as few teams can climb out of a deficit against Ohio State.

On the other side, Miami boasts the fourth-best scoring defense in the country, allowing just 13 points per game.

The Hurricanes sacked Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed seven times earlier this season and remain loaded on the edge.

Reuben Bain is projected as a top-10 pick, while Ahkeem Mesidor leads the team in tackles for loss at 13.5, sacks at 8.5 and forced fumbles with four.

It is paramount that Miami generates consistent pressure to disrupt Ohio State’s rhythm. If the Hurricanes cannot create pressure, especially with pass defense being the unit’s weakness, it could be a long day.

The Bottom Line

For Miami, it comes down to how quickly the offense settles in. Running back Mark Fletcher must replicate his performance against Texas A&M, freshman receiver Malachi Toney needs to create explosive plays downfield and Beck must make quick, smart decisions if the Hurricanes hope to knock off the defending champions.

After a lackluster offensive showing against Indiana, where Ohio State struggled to capitalize in the red zone, this is the moment for the Buckeyes to return to form.

Ohio State needs to play its brand of football. Quarterback Julian Sayin leads the nation with a 78.4 percent completion rate, and with elite weapons like Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, the Buckeyes have multiple avenues for success against a beatable Miami pass defense.

With star power across the field, the Cotton Bowl is shaping up as another quality chapter in College Football Playoff history, with the winner advancing to the Fiesta Bowl next week.