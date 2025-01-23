Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer DB Expected to Pick Baylor
The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost quite a few players to the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. From Air Noland and Devin Brown to lesser-known players, quite a few names have decided to take their talents elsewhere.
Ryan Day and company have been able to add quite a few talented players to the roster via the portal as well.
That being said, another name from Ohio State in the transfer portal seems to have locked in his next team.
According to a report from Chris Hummer of 247 Sports, defensive back Calvin Simpson-Hunt is expected to lock in his transfer commitment to the Baylor Bears.
Obviously, Simpson-Hunt is not a huge name for the Buckeyes.
Throughout his two years with the Buckeyes, Simpson-Hunt has recorded four total tackles. He has no other notable statistics.
Part of the 2023 recruiting class, Simpson-Hunt was a four-star recruit out of Waxahachie, Texas. He was ranked as the No. 7 cornerback in the class and the No. 89 overall player in the nation.
When he originally committed to Ohio State, Simpson-Hunt was expected to develop into a key piece for the defense. He hasn't been able to live up to that hype throughout his first two years with the program.
Making the move to transfer to Baylor could give him an opportunity for a much bigger role on the field. Unfortunately, he has been stuck behind a very talented Buckeyes' secondary.
As is the case with every player that transfers away from Ohio State, the hope is that he finds success in his new chapter. Assuming he's not playing the Buckeyes, fans will be rooting for Simpson-Hunt to land a big role and live up to his potential.
All of that being said, fans can mark down another Ohio State transfers destination. Thankfully, it's not within the Big Ten.