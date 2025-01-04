Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer Expected to Land with Rising Big Ten Opponent
The Ohio State Buckeyes have seen a handful of players opt to enter the NCAA transfer portal. One of them is offensive lineman Zen Michalski.
Michalski joined Ohio State in the 2021 recruiting class. In that class, he was the No. 22 ranked offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 3 recruit in the state of Indiana.
When he originally committed, the Buckeyes felt that he had a chance to become a huge piece of the future. Unfortunately, that has not been the case.
Now, it sounds like he has found his new team. That team also happens to be a rising opponent for Ohio State in the Big Ten.
According to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Michalski is expected to take his talents and transfer to the Indiana Hoosiers.
Joining the Hoosiers will be somewhat of a homecoming for Michalski. He is from Indiana and will be joining a team that ended up making the College Football Playoff this season.
Under head coach Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers are back on track. They got blown out in the playoff, but the program is building the right way and has a chance to be a very serious contender in the coming years.
Michalski could end up being a huge get for Indiana. He would have a chance to play a consistent role and prove that he still has the ability that made him such a high-profile recruit back in 2021.
Coming into the offseason, the Hoosiers needed to find a right tackle. Michalski would be able to slide right into that position and start for Indiana. It's a perfect fit for both the team and the player.
As for the Buckeyes, the loss of Michalski should not impact them much at all. He did not play much and they will have plenty of talented offensive line depth in 2025.
Seeing him land with the Hoosiers stings a bit, but Ohio State shouldn't lose sleep over this likely outcome.