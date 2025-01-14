Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Update on High-Profile Transfer Portal Target
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been very active in the NCAA transfer portal. While they have added a few key pieces for the 2025 season, they have also lost quite a few players as well.
Ryan Day is still looking to add more talent for next season. He has been in hot pursuit of Georgia Bulldogs' transfer linebacker Damon Wilson II.
While Ohio State would love to add Wilson and there is a widespread belief that they will end up doing so, they are still facing major competition from an SEC team.
According to a report from Steve Wiltfong of On3 Sports, Missouri is trying to convince Wilson to pass on the opportunity to play with the Buckeyes.
Passing on a team like Ohio State would be a very tough decision to make. Obviously, the Buckeyes are about to play for the national championship on Jan. 20 and are expected to be one of the top contenders once again in 2025.
Wilson would be a massive addition for Ohio State. He has played two years at Georgia, although he barely had a role during his freshman year.
Throughout his first two seasons, Wilson has racked up 24 total tackles to go along with 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He clearly has the potential to be a very dangerous pass rusher when he's given the opportunity and role to be that player.
When he originally committed to the Bulldogs in the 2023 class, Wilson was a five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 3 EDGE in the nation. He was ranked No. 20 in the nation and was the No. 5 prospect hailing from the state of Florida, according to On3 Sports.
Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Wilson is an intimidating physical presence and he has the speed and athleticism off the edge that could help take the Buckeyes' defense to the next level.
Jack Sawyer is set to leave the program and enter the NFL following the 2024 season. Wilson could very well end up coming in and taking that role.
All of that being said, an answer should come at some point in the near future. Missouri is pushing hard to get Wilson, but many still expect him to end up choosing to join Ohio State. Fans will just have to wait and see what decision he makes.