Former Ohio State Buckeyes HC Gets Bluntly Honest About Arch Manning
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer has been enjoying his time as a college football analyst for Fox Sports. All season long, he has provided strong takes across the nation, but his love for Ohio State has still been very clear.
Meyer has also made it clear that he does not have interest in returning to coaching. It seems likely that he has coached his last football game barring a major unforeseen change.
Recently, Meyer ruffled some feathers when talking about Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.
Many across the nation view Manning as the next superstar quarterback. He is already being talked about as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Despite all of the hype, Meyer isn't sold yet. During a recent media appearance, Meyer spoke out with blunt honesty with his thoughts about Manning.
“Here’s the thing about Arch — I think he’s going to be a great player,” Meyer said. “I’m about to say something that I don’t want to offend anybody (or imply) that he’s not going to be a great player. But when I watched – and I did, I went back and watched a bunch of his tape – it’s not like he’s overwhelming yet. It’s not like he comes in the game and he just blows the doors off everybody else."
While his comments might not be popular, Meyer isn't wrong. Manning still has a lot of developing to do.
He ended up playing a lot more than many anticipated this season due to some injury issues that Quinn Ewers dealt with. Also, he played well in the time that he did receive on the field.
Throughout the entire 2024 college football season, Manning ended up completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also picked up 108 yards and four more touchdowns on the ground.
Overall, when given time on the field, he has backed up the hype. However, there are obvious areas where he could improve. No one will truly know what he's capable of until next season when he is the full-time starter.
All of that being said, Meyer said what very few have had the nerve to say. Manning may be a Manning, but he's still a very young and unproven quarterback.