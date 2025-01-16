Ohio State Buckeyes Former HC Drops Bold Prediction Against Notre Dame
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday night in the national championship. Urban Meyer may not be a part of the Ohio State football program anymore, but it has been clear all season long that he has been rooting for Ryan Day and company to figure things out and make this kind of run.
Meyer is still a fan favorite on Columbus and always will be. He led the Buckeyes to massive amounts of success, including his own national championship win.
Now, with just a few days left before the big game, Meyer has revealed what he thinks is going to end up happening.
During a segment of "The Triple Option" podcast, Meyer spoke out about the upcoming national championship matchup. He made a prediction that Ohio State fans are going to be excited about.
"Ohio State covers the spread," Meyer said. "I think Notre Dame is going to, the defense is going to keep this thing close... I think this is a low-scoring game at halftime, and I think the Buckeyes walk away in the second half."
He also talked about Day's game plans that he has had so far throughout the first three wins in the College Football Playoff. Meyer is clearly a big fan of how the Buckeyes have been playing.
"I really like the way that Ryan Day and Chip Kelly went about," he added. "I want to say they weren't reckless. They were just really aggressive against Oregon and against Tennessee, but Texas had better personnel than Oregon and Tennessee. And they let the game play a little bit because you don't want to make a mistake early in that game. Let your defense play the game early."
Hopefully, the legendary head coach ends up being right with his prediction.
No one should be expecting Ohio State to come out and win the game in the first quarter. Notre Dame is a strong football team and they aren't going to go down without a fight.
However, there is no denying that the Buckeyes are the most talented team in the nation. If they play their game and up to their potential, Ohio State should be able to pull away at some point in the second half.
All of that being said, the game still must be played. Nothing is guaranteed and the Buckeyes need to be laser-focused.
It will be interesting to see what happens, but Ohio State fans are excited and the team is just one win away from never being forgotten in Columbus.