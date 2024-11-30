Former Ohio State Buckeyes' Urban Meyer Trolls Michigan Over Sign Stealing
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is still very well loved by the fan base. Even though he is no longer officially connected to the school, he has been very vocal about his love for it.
Ahead of today's rivalry game against the Michigan Wolverines, Meyer did a hilarious troll job. He did not hold back in his trolling of Michigan legend Charles Woodson.
On "Big Noon Kickoff," Meyer gifted Woodson a beer. However, the beer was not a "friendy" gift.
He gave Woodson a Saucy Brew Works "Sign Stealing" Beer. Of course, that trolling was about the sign stealing scandal that Michigan has been caught up in recently.
Take a look at the exchange for yourself and enjoy seeing Meyer's sense of humor on full display:
Even when it comes to people no longer officially involved in the rivalry, the sides remain clear. Meyer is still clearly not a fan of the Wolverines. Woodson is not a fan of the Buckeyes.
No one likes each other on either side of this rivalry come gameday.
Ohio State has lost three straight games to Michigan. As they look to punch their ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game, they'll need to take care of business today. A win would feel extra sweet.
Ryan Day and company are by far the better team on paper. On both sides of the football, they should have an advantage over the Wolverines. However, it's a massive rivalry game and things can get wonky at times.
With that in mind, the Buckeyes need to focus in and take care of business. Talent doesn't win games. They will need to have their talent on full display on the field.
All of that being said, kickoff is right around the corner. Meyer has started off the day with a major troll and the hope is that Ohio State can continue celebrating throughout the rest of the day with a big-time win over their better rivals.