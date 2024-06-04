Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Akron Zips: Offensive Players to Watch

Here are some of the dynamic offensive players on Akron's roster whom Ohio State will need to keep an eye on in week one.

Caleb Spinner

Sep 25, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Akron Zips wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (9)with the catch as he is defended by Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Demario McCall (1)during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports / Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
The Akron Zips will open the 2024 season with a tough task: defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Shoe.

Betting odds for the game were recently released, showing the Buckeyes as 50-point favorites over the Zips. However, all bets are off once the two teams hit the field on Saturday, August 31.

Here are some of the players who will need to be at their best if Akron is to pull off an opening weekend miracle.

No. 15 Ben Finley - Quarterback

Ben Finley is a new addition to the Zips roster, having transferred from California over the offseason. Surprisingly, Finley has played for four years and at two different schools since 2020 (Cal and NC State), despite his classification as a redshirt sophomore.

Finley had the second-most passing yards on the team behind Golden Bears starter Fernando Mendoza. How Finley responds to his new team and elevated role will be important things on which to keep an eye for Akron fans and coaches.

No. 22 Charles Kellom - Running Back

Charles Kellom has only recorded six carries in two years with Akron, for a total of 32 yards. Now, the sophomore is in a position to lead the Zips' rushing attack.

Kellom will have some big shoes to fill with last year's starter Lorenzo Lingard (who finished and tied for the most touchdowns on the team with four) now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Starting off his tenure as leader against one of the best defenses in the country will quickly show if he is up to the task.

No. 81 Adrian Norton - Wide Receiver

Adrian Norton had a quiet start to his college career last season, hauling in a mere nine receptions for 71 yards. Akron will need Norton to step up his production if they want him to serve as the lead Z receiver.

An impressive outing against Ohio State and its lockdown secondary would go a long way for Norton in showing he has what it takes to be a star.

