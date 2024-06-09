Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Akron Zips Week 1 Preview: Game Predictions
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Akron Zips open up their 2024 seasons against one another on Saturday, August 31 at Ohio Stadium.
Both the Buckeyes and Zips are looking to bounce back from disappointing 2023 campaigns. Akron won just two of their 12 games, while Ohio State fell to the Michigan Wolverines for a third consecutive year on their way to missing the College Football Playoff (CFP).
Here is how the BuckeyesNow staff predicts the coming meeting between the Buckeyes and Zips will go down in the history books.
Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor
The Buckeyes open up the season with a layup against Akron, who went 2-10 a year ago. If the Buckeyes haven't fully decided on a starting quarterback yet, as was the case last year, getting some in-game reps should help make that decision final. Either way, the Buckeyes roll here.
Ohio State - 57
Akron - 3
Caleb Spinner, Staff Writer
Season-opening games are typically not that exciting for Ohio State fans. More often than not, Buckeye Nation watches their team defeat an inferior team by fewer points than expected thanks to a handful of self-inflicted mistakes (most recently seen in last year's affair with Indiana).
Ohio State needs to break that trend against Akron, showing fans that they mean business from the very first game. If the Buckeyes want to show their supporters that three straight losses to Michigan and a potential decade-long title drought have them motivated, the Zips must be annihilated.
Ohio State - 61
Akron - 3
Zach Dimmitt, Staff Writer
Akron's only win over Ohio State came less than three decades after the end of the Civil War in 1894, as the Zips beat the Buckeyes 12-6 in Columbus. An upset 130 years in the making? Not likely.
In fact, 50.5-point underdogs, unlikely. Ohio State will cruise comfortably in the opener of what will be somewhat of a revenge tour this season.
Ohio State - 59
Akron - 10
Guarav Law, Staff Writer
Ohio State is going to make this game a special one for its fans. The first homestand of the season and the seniors who all returned will get to kick off their final shot at a national title together. The Buckeyes are not going to take any shortcuts in taking must-win games this season, so unfortunately for the Zips, they don't stand much of a chance.
In their four matchups all time, Ohio State leads, 149-23. The Buckeyes are going to show why they are the No. 2 team in the country from the get-go. Quite frankly, it shouldn't really matter who the play-caller is at the time because any of the given competition should be able to take down an Akron team coming off a two-win season.
Ohio State - 62
Akron - 3