Ohio State Buckeyes Well Represented in Latest ESPN NFL Draft Projections
Do you hear that sound, Ohio State fans? It's the sound of the NFL Draft.
Mock draft season is nearly done with insiders around the industry publishing their final estimations on the first 32 picks in the 2025 draft. ESPN's Peter Schrager debuted his final mock draft on Wednesday morning.
And yes, he's got the Buckeyes getting called on Day One in Green Bay.
WR Emeka Egbuka - Denver Broncos (No. 20)
It's time for NFL Franchises to send Brian Hartline some kind of gift for the work he does inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
The run of Ohio State wideouts going in the first round is predicted to continue, according to Schrager. Egbuka, who is the all-time receptions leader at Ohio State with 205, is projected to be the first Buckeye off the board this year.
Schrager has the Denver Broncos selecting Egbuka at No. 20, giving their second-year quarterback Bo Nix another weapon.
OL Donovan Jackson - Houston Texans (No. 25)
It won't take much time before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces another Buckeye, according to Schrager.
Offensive lineman Donovan Jackson is projected to the Houston Texans. The Texans had one of the worst offensive lines in the 2024 season and Jackson demonstrated during the backhalf of the Buckeyes' season how versatile he can be.
Jackson started the season at guard but bumped outside to left tackle once Josh Simmons suffered a season-ending injury during the Oregon game. Jackson's first start at left tackle came on the road against projected top-three EDGE pick Abdul Carter and Penn State. It wasn't the prettiest outing, but Jackson eventually found his groove on the outside and was a staple as Ohio State won the national championship.
Oh yeah, it is safe to say Texans quarterback and Ohio State legend CJ Stroud would enjoy this pick. Especially since Houston traded away tackle Laremy Tunsil in the offseason.
OT Josh Simmons - Baltimore Ravens (No. 27)
The final Buckeye projected in the first round according to Schrager is offensive tackle Josh Simmons.
He might be one of the best 'what ifs' in recent memory as a season-ending injury during the Oregon game robbed Simmons of his final year. It was around that time when many draft analysts and NFL insiders were pumping gas for Simmons, many saying he would be the first offensive lineman off the board.
His injury might have been a blessing in disguise, however. Instead of going to a team with more hope than results, he gets the opposite (in this mock draft anyway) by heading to the Baltimore Ravens.