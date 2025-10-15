Mel Kiper places three Ohio State Buckeyes in his initial 2026 Draft Big Board rankings
Longtime NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. just published the first edition of his 2026 NFL Draft Big Board, showcasing his Top-25 prospects — regardless of position — for next year’s event.
To no one’s surprise, Ohio State features prominently in Kiper’s rankings.
Three current Buckeyes appear in Kiper’s Big Board, with none of them placed under the 12th spot.
First off is linebacker Arvell Reese at fourth, of whom Kiper writes the following:
“This is a complete football player. Reese jumps off the Ohio State tape, playing the game like a veteran. I see natural instincts at the linebacker position that allow him to make plays most guys just can't make, and he has the burst to get home when turned loose as a pass rusher.”
Similarly, Kiper’s former colleague at ESPN, Todd McShay, also had high praise for Reese in the past week, stating on “The Todd McShay Show” that he believes Reese could buck a recent draft trend concerning off-ball linebackers by being selected among the first 10 spots of the first round.
The 2020 NFL Draft was the last instance where an off-ball linebacker was selected within the first 10 selections,. when the Cardinals took Isaiah Simmons eight.
After Reese, Kiper sees Ohio State safety Caleb Downs as his seventh best player overall, noting:
“He diagnoses quickly thanks to excellent pre-snap instincts, and that allows him to play faster than his straight-line speed might suggest. Plus, Downs is solid in coverage, and he is a very reliable open-field tackler.”
Downs is the brother of current Indianapolis Colts wideout, Josh Downs.
Kiper then turns to the offensive side of the ball, placing wide receiver Carnell Tate in the 12 position of his Big Board, adding:
“He is a precise route runner, has great hands and displays outstanding body control. And he'll also happily block for ball carriers, which NFL coaches love to see.”
Additionally, Kiper enlists his top players for each position, naming a few other Ohio State prospects as some of the best that the 2026 draft class has to offer.
Among them, Kiper has Max Klare as his second-best tight end, Caden Curry as his seventh best defensive end, Kayden McDonald as his sixth best defensive tackle, and Sonny Styles as his fourth best linebacker (three spots behind Reese, who takes the top spot).
So while we won’t know the definitive number until next April, there’s a good chance that the Buckeyes can come close to its own school record of five first-rounders, a feat that has been accomplished twice (2006 and 2016).