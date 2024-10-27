Ohio State QB Sends Bold Warning to Penn State
Will Howard and the Ohio State Buckeyes were able to pull off an ugly win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers yesterday. It was a game that has caused some concern heading into next week's road matchup against the currently No. 3 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions.
After losing to the Oregon Ducks two games ago, Ohio State needs to prove that they can beat legitimate contenders. If they can head into Penn State and pick up the win, they would prove just that.
When it comes to the Buckeyes quarterback, he's looking for some revenge.
Growing up in Pennsylvania, Howard was a big Nittany Lions fan. That's where he wanted to play his college football. Unfortunately for his dreams, Penn State didn't want him.
With that in mind, Howard spoke out and sent a bold warning to his next opponent following the win over Nebraska.
"I'm stoked. I cannot wait. It's going to be a homecoming for me. I grew up a Penn State fan, I wanted to go there my whole life. They didn't think I was good enough. But, I guess we'll see next week if I was."
Beating a team that didn't recruit a player is the best way to get revenge. Howard would love nothing more than to prove the Nittany Lions wrong for not believing in him.
The road has been interesting for Howard to get to this point. He found some solid success before transferring to Ohio State. Coming into this season, he was viewed as the biggest potential weakness for the Buckeyes. Now, he's a big reason why many think Ohio State could still win a national championship.
So far this season, Howard has racked up 1,795 passing yards to go along with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also chipped in 91 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
It will be very interesting to see what Howard is able to do next week against a very good Penn State football team. Leading the Buckeyes to a win would be an amazing feeling for him.
Hopefully, he'll be revved up and ready to go next week. In an ideal world, he will come out and dominate the Nittany Lions and lead Ohio State to a big win that puts them right back on the map as one of the best teams in college football.