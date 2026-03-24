Getting to Know NFL Draft Prospect Davison Igbinosun Before Ohio State's Pro Day

Before the testing numbers and the Pro Day spotlight, there’s the tone he sets on the field. For Davison Igbinosun, it starts with how he plays the game.

“Super aggressive. Physical,” Igbinosun said during his interview with CBS Sports. “I’m not afraid to tackle…I’m an ultra-competitor. I’m going to do whatever it takes to put my team in position to win.”

That edge shows up immediately on tape. At 6-foot-2 with length and recovery speed, Igbinosun fits the modern prototype of an NFL boundary corner, but it’s the mindset that separates him. “I’m ready to go right now,” he said. “That’s just how I was raised.”

The frame checks out. At 6-foot-2, 189 pounds with 32 7/8-inch arms, Igbinosun paired his size with a 4.45 40-yard dash, a 1.58 10-yard split, a 34-inch vertical and a 10-foot broad jump at the combine. It’s the type of profile teams look for in corners expected to match up with bigger receivers at the next level, and he’ll have an opportunity to further improve on those numbers at Pro Day tomorrow.

But Igbinosun didn’t arrive at Ohio State to just to fit a mold. He came for the challenge, specifically to line up against elite receivers every day in practice.



“I went to Ohio State to guard the top dudes,” he said.

That meant daily matchups with Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate and the opportunity to compete against Marvin Harrison Jr. upon arriving at OSU in 2023. “So when I get to Saturdays and Sundays, I’m already prepared,” Igbinosun said.

Early on, those reps carried an edge. “We were getting chippy,” he said. “But toward the end, it was game respect game.” That evolution reflects his growth, balancing physicality with control while maintaining the same competitive mindset.

Even in one-on-one settings that often favor receivers, Igbinosun sees it differently. “They say one-on-ones aren’t for DBs,” he said. “But if I’ve got a man in front of me, the odds are in my favor every time.”

That belief carried into the NFL Combine, where he chose to fully participate. “I’ve been dreaming about this moment since I was a kid,” he said. “I’m going to maximize it.”

The production backs it up with 28 solo tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups last season, but the focus now shifts forward to Pro Day, draft night and ultimately Sundays.

“I aspire to go against the best and compete against the best,” Igbinosun said.

Because for him, that’s always been the point.