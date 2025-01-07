Ohio State Buckeyes QB Draws Brutal Criticism from Former Texas Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes and quarterback Will Howard are making their final preparations for this week's matchup against the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl.
A win would place Ohio State in the national championship game, where they would play either Notre Dame or Penn State. However, beating Texas is not going to be easy to do.
Throughout the course of the 2024 college football season, both the Buckeyes and Longhorns have looked the part of championship teams. Both rosters are loaded with star talent.
That being said, Ohio State is widely expected to pull off the win. Over the last two College Football Playoff matchups, the Buckeyes have taken care of business in dominant fashion. Those performances have given them the anticipated advantage.
However, the fact of the matter is that past games do not mean a single thing. Ohio State has to play to its potential on Friday night in order to beat Texas and advance.
Prior to the big-time Cotton Bowl showdown, one former Longhorns star spoke out and took a massive shot at Howard.
Emmanuel Acho, who is currently a sports analyst for FS1, did not hold back from throwing major criticism about Howard.
"Ohio State has the worst quarterback remaining [in the CFP], period," Acho said. "They have the worst quarterback remaining in Will Howard. I can confidently say that."
Of course, there is some bias in Acho's statement. He played for Texas and he followed up his criticism of Howard by claiming that Quinn Ewers is the most talented quarterback remaining in the College Football Playoff.
"Quinn Ewers is the most talented quarterback remaining. Will he play like it? We got to see," Acho continued. "'Cause Quinn Ewers, you gave us five good minutes against Arizona State. Thank you for those five good minutes at the end of the game. But will he play like it? We got to see it."
Truthfully, both Howard and Ewers have played like elite quarterbacks this season. However, Howard has had the better season from a statistical standpoint.
Only time will tell, but watching these two teams and quarterback go head-to-head will be must-watch football.
Hopefully, the Buckeyes can come out and shut down the remaining doubters that they have. Howard, in particular, will be looking to make a statement on Friday night.