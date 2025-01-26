Ohio State's Will Howard Lands Discouraging NFL Comparison
Will Howard's NFL Draft stock has certainly increased thanks to a fantastic showing in the Ohio State Buckeyes' national championship run, but there is still some trepidation about whether or not he can actually make an impact on the professional level.
The 2025 quarterback class is not very deep, with Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward leading the way and not much else behind them.
As a result, the fact that Howard still isn't considered one of the very top prospects at his position is pretty underwhelming.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has revealed a rather discouraging NFL comparison for Howard, likening him to Mason Rudolph.
"At his core, he's a he's a big-framed game-manager, with the ability to push the ball down the field when opportunities arise," Sobleski wrote. "In that regard, the Mason Rudolph comparison comes into play. Howard is at his best when he's able to take full advantage of the talent found outside at wide receiver. However, he's not the most efficient passer working second-level or underneath routes."
Sobleski did qualify his assessment by saying that Howard is definitely more athletic than Rudolph, but he doesn't appear to have a whole lot of hope that the Ohio State legend can develop into something substantial in the NFL.
Howard is coming off of a spectacular campaign in which he threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 73 percent of his passes. He also punched in seven rushing scores.
The 23-year-old went 17-for-21 with 231 yards and a couple of touchdown passes in the Buckeyes' National Championship Game win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
We'll see where Howard gets drafted in April.