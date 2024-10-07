Ohio State QB Provides First Thoughts About Oregon Game
Will Howard and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the Oregon Ducks on Saturday night. This is a game that has been circled as one of the best games of the entire 2024 college football season.
Coming into this matchup, Ohio State is the No. 2 ranked tem in the nation. On the other side of the field, Oregon holds the No. 3 ranking.
While the Buckeyes have looked the part of a national championship favorite so far this year, they will received their first massive test of the season this week. Beating the Ducks would be the biggest sign that Ohio State is for real.
With the game coming up quickly on Saturday, Howard spoke out for the first time about the matchup.
"I know Coach Lanning is a good coach and he's going to have them ready, so I'm excited to get home now and start watching some film and get ready for those guys."
He also spoke out about his team being confident and ready for the challenge.
"I think confidence-wise we feel great. We've continued to iron things out and get better every single week. I think we've learned a lot about ourselves and about this team."
Howard will need to play the best game of his career with the Buckeyes. He has looked solid for the most part, but there are still some questions about his ability to lead Ohio State to wins over other national championship contenders.
This week, he will have a chance to silence all of those doubts.
It's going to be very interesting to see how the Buckeyes look this week. They have dominated all five of their games coming into this matchup. Honestly, they haven't had much of a test so far.
That being said, Oregon is an elite football team as well. On both sides of the football, they can truly match up against Ohio State.
Hopefully, Howard and the rest of the team are truly ready. They'll have to play better and more physical than they have all year. Fans are in for a treat with what could be a classic matchup between two serious national championship contenders.