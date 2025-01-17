Ohio State's Will Howard Gets Forthright on Notre Dame QB
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard has sort of been a breakout star in the College Football Playoff, silencing all of his doubters in leading Ohio State to the National Championship Game.
The Buckeyes will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish next Monday, and Howard is very familiar with Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard.
Howard and Leonard were actually roommates at the Manning Passing Academy last summer, so Howard became pretty acquainted with his opponent.
Now, they are matched up for all the marbles, which is a surreal experience for Howard.
“We probably wouldn't have imagined that, you know, a couple months later, here we are, playing for the national championship for two new schools. But it is pretty cool, man,” Howard said, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. “He's a great guy. Somebody I have a lot of respect for. Not just the player he is, but the man and the man of faith that he is. Got a lot of respect for him, man. And I'm excited to get out there and duke it out with him.”
Leonard transferred to Notre Dame from Duke after last season. He has thrown for 2,606 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 66.4 percent of his passes this year.
While Leonard hasn't been quite as lethal with Howard in terms of throwing the football, he has been significantly better with his legs, as he has racked up 866 yards and 16 scores on the ground.
The Buckeyes will certainly have to be ready for Leonard's wheels on Monday night.
We'll see if Howard, who has racked up 33 touchdown passes during the 2024-25 campaign, can outdo his ex-roommate.