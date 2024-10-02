Ohio State QB Hilariously Roasts State of Michigan
Will Howard and the Ohio State Buckeyes are fresh off of dominating the Michigan State Spartans last week. They're also gearing up for what could be a tough matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes in their biggest test of the season so far.
Following the game, Howard provided some great comedy for the fans.
While they weren't playing the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State fans dislike the state of Michigan as a whole. Howard roasted the state in his post-game interview.
Barstool Sports shared the clip and it's sure to bring a smile to the face of all Buckeyes fans.
"I can't wait to get out of this state."
Later this season, Ohio State is hoping to have a very similar situation to what they just went through in Michigan. They will take on the arch-rival Wolverines on November 30th.
Hopefully, Howard and the Buckeyes will be able to keep taking care of business like they did against Michigan State. Having this kind of fun after beating Michigan would be a breath of fresh air after losing to the Wolverines for three straight years.
At this point in the year, Ohio State has lived up to the hype. They look the part of a potential College Football Playoff and national championship contender.
However, there are still questions about how they will stack up against other elite teams. Iowa will be a tough test, but the next game after that will be against the Oregon Ducks. That game will tell fans an awful lot about just how good the Buckeyes are capable of being.
Howard has given Ohio State a lot to be excited, but those questions surrounding the team also apply to him. He has to prove that he can lead the Buckeyes to wins over other championship contenders.
For now, fans are enjoying his personality and his skill-set on the field.