Ohio State QB Will Howard Gets Huge Week 2 Projection vs. Western Michigan
The Ohio State Buckeyes will look to improve to 2-0 on the season this weekend when they take on Western Michigan. They're widely expected to dominate for the second week in a row, but the game still must be played.
New starting quarterback Will Howard had a strong debut against Akron. He completed 60.7 percent of his pass attempts for 228 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. In addition to his passing numbers, he also picked up 18 yards on the ground.
Ahead of Week 2, Howard is receiving strong projections that suggest a big-time game against Western Michigan.
RotoWire has predicted that he will end up throwing for around 320 yards, three two or three touchdowns, and zero to one interception. They also have him picking up over 20 yards on the ground.
After the first game, the Ohio State offense appears to have big-time potential. Howard is surrounded with elite playmakers.
At the wide receiver position, Jeremiah Smith had a stellar debut. Carnell Tate looked great, as did Emeka Egbuka. The running back duo of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins also played well.
There are still some questions on the offensive line, although the entire unit wasn't healthy. Standout guard Donovan Jackson missed last week's game.
If Howard lives up to those projections are surpasses them, there will be even more confidence in the Buckeyes' offense. He has been the biggest question mark throughout the entire offseason.
Thankfully, it's clear that he has a lot of confidence and his teammates have confidence in him as well. The sky is the limit for Howard and the Ohio State offense.
Make sure to tune in to see if Howard can live up to the hype once again. The Buckeyes will kick off against Western Michigan at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday evening.