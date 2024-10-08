Ohio State Buckeyes' Will Howard Makes Massive Jump In QB Rankings
Will Howard had one of his best performances of the season during the Ohio State Buckeyes' win over the Iowa Hawkeyes this past Saturday, going 21-for-25 with 209 yards and four touchdowns. He also added a rushing score. He did throw an interception, but for the most part, he was terrific.
As a result, Howard is beginning to gain some steam around the country.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked the top 25 quarterbacks in the nation after Week 6, and he had Howard ranked 12th. Previously, Howard had been 24th.
"Howard had his best game in a Buckeyes uniform on Saturday, completing 21-of-25 pass attempts for 209 yards and four touchdowns while also adding a fifth score on the ground, lighting up the Iowa defense in a 35-7 win," wrote Reuter. "A head-to-head clash with Dillon Gabriel and Oregon awaits on Saturday in a game with huge College Football Playoff implications."
On the season overall, Howard has thrown for 1,248 yards, 12 touchdowns and three picks while completing 71.5 percent of his passes. He has also punched in four scores on the ground.
Howard transferred over from Kansas State during the offseason, and due to his rather mediocre numbers with the Wildcats, there were some concerns about Howard heading into 2024.
After all, the 23-year-old totaled 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2023, completing a pedestrian 61.3 percent of his throws.
But the superior supporting talent surrounding him at Ohio State has clearly elevated his play, and there is no question that Howard has answered the bell in spite of massive pressure going into the season.
The Buckeyes are now 5-0 this year.