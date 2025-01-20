Ohio State's Will Howard Could Set Massive Record Against Notre Dame
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard is trying to lead his team to a national title, and he could also achieve some massive individual history in the process.
With Ohio State getting set to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the National Championship Game on Monday night, Howard can break the Buckeyes' single-season completion percentage record (h/t Eleven Warriors).
Currently, Howard is completing 72.6 percent of his passes. If he remains at 72 percent or better at the conclusion of the Notre Dame matchup, he will officially pass C.J. Stroud for the best completion percentage in Ohio State history. Stroud completed 71.9 percent of his throws in 2021.
It has been quite the run for Howard, who entered 2024 facing massive questions as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback.
Many felt that Howard could potentially hold Ohio State back from winning a championship, as he was coming off of a rather lackluster 2023 campaign at Kansas State.
He had some ups and downs this season, but overall, Howard has answered every question thus far, throwing for 3,779 yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also punched in seven rushing scores.
The senior signal-caller has been particularly effective in the College Football Playoff, as he led the Buckeyes to blowout wins over Tennessee and Oregon before guiding them to a thrilling victory over Texas in the Cotton Bowl.
Of course, Howard has one major test remaining, as Ohio State's season will be dubbed a failure if the Buckeyes are unable to defeat the Fighting Irish in the National Championship Game.