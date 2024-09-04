Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard Reveals Best Thing He Did in Week 1
The Ohio State Buckeyes got their first look at quarterback Will Howard last week in a 52-6 win over the Akron Zips.
Starting off the game, the offense looked sluggish. However, by the end of the game, they were firing on all cylinders.
Howard ended up completing 17 of his 28 pass attempts for 228 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also picked up 18 yards on the ground.
Granted, he was expected to have a good game. He was playing Akron. That being said, it was still good to see him live up to the expectations rather than come up short.
Following his debut with Ohio State, Howard spoke out about what he liked most from his first game with the Buckeyes.
"I think once I got settled in, I was most impressed with my decisiveness. I feel like once I did make decisions, I pulled the trigger and I was ready. Sometimes I didn't make the perfect decision, but if you're on time and you're decisive with it, then that can kind of make up for mistakes sometimes."
Howard continued on, talking about how he still needs to play much better than he did in Week 1.
"But that's obviously not the world I want to live in. I want to make good decisions so I don't have to get bailed out by being decisive. That's, I think, the biggest thing, is just ironing out some decisions and looking at how we can start a little faster, how I can get into a rhythm a little quicker, and just playing clean. Just starting out a little cleaner and not having to ... I think we worked through the struggles that we had early. Well, I don't want to say struggles, but some of the sloppiness that we had early, we worked through it and it was good. But we don't want to have to do that every game. We want to be able to start fast and not have to work through adversity if we don't have to."
There is no question that everything Howard said was right on point.
Looking ahead at the rest of the season, Ohio State has some very difficult games ahead of them. They will take on teams like the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Michigan Wolverines.
All three of those teams are going to be very tough to beat. They'll need Howard to play the best that he ever has throughout his college football career.
Up next, Howard and the Buckeyes will take on Western Michigan. It will be interesting to see how the offense looks in the second game of the year.