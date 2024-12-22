Ohio State Buckeyes QB Speaks Out About Rematch Against Oregon
The Ohio State Buckeyes came out and made a major statement last night against the Tennessee Volunteers. Not only did they win the game to open up their College Football Playoff run, they dominated Tennessee from start to finish.
Will Howard made a statement personally. After being heavily criticized following the loss to Michigan, he put together a big-time performance.
Against the Volunteers, Howard ended up completing 24 of his 29 pass attempts for 311 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also picked up 37 yards on five carries.
Those were elite numbers and playing at that level will be needed in Ohio State's next game against the Oregon Ducks.
Earlier this season, the Buckeyes suffered a heartbreaking loss to Oregon. They came up just short on what would have been a game-winning drive in the final series of the game. That loss has stuck with Ohio State.
Following the win over Tennessee, Howard spoke out about the rematch against the Ducks. It's clear that he wants revenge for the loss earlier this season.
“I’m excited, it’s going to be a heck of an opportunity for all of us. I think we’ve all been looking forward to this one and for another crack at these guys,” Howard said. “The way that last one ended doesn’t sit right with me and still doesn’t. It still bugs me.”
Howard also spoke out about being thankful for having a second chance to beat the No. 1 team in the nation.
“I’m just thankful for the opportunity you know that we get another crack at them. In life, you don’t get a lot of second chances,” Howard said. “The fact we’re getting a 2nd chance here is a blessing from the Lord, and we’re going to go out there and have some fun and let it rip.”
In order to beat Oregon, the Buckeyes are going to need to play a full game. They will need to disrupt the lethal Ducks' offense on the defensive side of the ball and the offense has to take care of the football and make sure that their playmkers get consistent touches.
If Howard can have the kind of game that he did against the Volunteers, Ohio State will have a shot.
All of that being said, the stage has been set for the Buckeyes. They will have a second crack at Oregon on New Years Day.
Hopefully, this matchup will go different than the first time around. Ohio State has certainly shown that they can play at a national championship level and they should have a lot of confidence heading into the rematch.