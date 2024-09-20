Ohio State QB Receives Huge Week 4 Projections vs. Marshall
Following their bye week, the Ohio State Buckeyes are ready to get back on the football field this weekend. They are set for a noon kickoff at home against Marshall.
As has been the case throughout the first two games to begin the year, Ohio State is expected to dominate. If they allow this matchup to look even remotely competitive, it will be a massive failure.
Will Howard has looked solid in his first two games with the Buckeyes. He has completed 64.8 percent of his pass attempts for 520 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. Howard has also picked up 24 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Looking ahead to this week's game, the Ohio State starting quarterback is expected to dominate.
RotoWire has revealed their Week 4 projections for Howard against Marshall. They are expecting him to complete 24 of his 29 passes for 321 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Statistically, that would be the biggest game of his young Buckeyes' career. However, he would like to put up even bigger numbers than those projections.
At this point in time, Howard is still the biggest question mark about Ohio State's national championship hopes. Can he continue playing strong football when he faces top-notch opponents?
Before long, fans will have that answer. Ohio State will begin their Big Ten schedule after this week's game and are set for a massive showdown against the Oregon Ducks on October 12th. In that game, fans will have a good idea of what Howard truly is capable of producing.
If he can come into that game and play good football and lead his team to a win, a championship will be viewed as even more possible.
That being said, Howard and company still need to take care of business this week. They can't afford to overlook Marshall. Many championship contenders have been upset by opponents they should have dominated.
Hopefully, Howard can produce at least the level of performance that is being projected for him.