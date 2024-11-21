Ohio State Playmaker Receives Notable Injury Update
Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Will Kacmarek has missed the last four games due to an injury he suffered in the team's Week 7 loss to the Oregon Ducks, but he could be ready to return.
With Ohio State preparing for a pivotal Big Ten showdown with the Indiana Hoosiers this Saturday, head coach Ryan Day has revealed that Kacmarek may be available.
"Will looks like he's gonna be ready to play," Day said, via Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. "He's had a good week. I think he'll be available."
Kacmarek hasn't made a major impact for the Buckeyes this season, having logged five catches for 58 yards in six appearances. However, he has shown clear signs of potential, as evidenced by his 32-yard grab against Oregon.
The 21-year-old transferred over from Ohio after last season.
He spent the first three years of his collegiate career with the Bobcats, hauling in 42 receptions for 565 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
During his final season at Ohio, Kacmarek caught 22 passes for 243 yards and two scores.
This is definitely some positive news for Ohio State, which is much-needed after learning that offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin will miss the remainder of the year due to a torn Achilles.
The Buckeyes will certainly need all hands on deck against an undefeated Indiana squad that has boasted one of the most impressive offenses in the country this season.
Ohio State is 9-1 and is looking to keep its Big Ten championship game hopes alive.